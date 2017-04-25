LAHORE - Following the directives of chief traffic officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed, the traffic education unit visited different schools to educate students on Monday.

The traffic officers delivered lectures to students about the importance of traffic laws and management. On this occasion, they also distributed traffic awareness pamphlets among students. The traffic education unit visited three different schools located in Mustafabad, Model Town, and Cantonment Zones on Monday.

A police spokesman said that the traffic units also presented video recordings to teach children about the basic traffic laws during the lectures. He said the initiative was part of the awareness campaign launched by the city traffic police department a couple of months ago.