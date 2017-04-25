LAHORE - At least two shops were gutted when a fire erupted on the first floor of a multiple-storey plaza in New Anarkali on Monday afternoon. However, no casualty was reported in the blaze that last for an hour in the commercial neighbourhood.

Firefighters said apparently, the fire broke out because of short-circuiting. Several firefighting units were sent to the spot and rescuers managed to put out the blaze after an hour.

Local traders were seen dejected as the fire incident destroyed their businesses. They were yet to estimate the exact economic loss. However, one of the shopkeepers told this reporter that economic loss could be in millions of rupees. The traders also protested against the Lahore electric supply company over faulty wires and poor safety measures in the city’s downtown.

MAN FOUND DEAD IN HOSTEL ROOM

A 28-year-old man was found dead from a private hostel located near Firdous Market in Naseerabad police area on Monday. The body was shifted to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police identified the deceased as Muhammad Asghar Ali, a resident of Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan. The deceased was residing in one the hostel rooms. His body was recovered from the room early Monday. Police were investigating with the mysterious death.

A police officer said the young man was suffering from some disease.

Forensic experts also visited the room and collected evidences to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation was underway.