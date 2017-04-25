IN COMING DAYS

10th Vasakh Documentary Film Festival

The Vasakh Documentary film festival is an annual, international documentary shorts festival scheduled to take place on the 27th and 28th of March 2017 at Ali Auditorium Lahore. Entry will be free. Documentary short films on human rights and cultural heritage from Pakistan, India, Myanmar and U.S.A. The event will be organized by by Maati TV and Interactive Resource Centre on Apr 27 at 5 PM to Apr 28 at 8 PM at Ali Insitute of Education, Ferozpur Road.

BNU Annual Play'17

After giving you "Stories on a Ship", "Qurtaba ka Qazi", "...and Justice for All", "Unheard Melodies" & "Nijaat" BeaDS - Beaconhouse National University Dramatics Society Presents BNU Annual Play'17, Agtha Christie's "And Then There Were None" (A Play by Department of Theatre, Film and T.V) Directed by: Hassan Raza Synopsis: Ten strangers are invited to an island by a mysterious host, and start to get killed one by one from May 5 at 6:30 PM to May 7 at 9:30 PM at Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall.

Mirza Ibrahim Mazdoor-Tulba Mela

Through Mirza Ibrahim Mazdoor Tulba Mela, we are attempting to restore the historical relationship between workers and students. People’s Solidarity Forum will be celebrating Mirza Ibrahim's legacy as part of our May Day festivities. Student groups and workers with their families are invited to join us on April 27 at 12 PM - 6 PM at Railway Headquarters.

Environmental Art Exhibition

Environmental & Horticultural Society, UET is organizing Apex'17 -All Pakistan Environmental Art Exhibition features photography, sketching, paintings on May 2 at 9 AM to May 3 at 4 PM at UET Main Auditorium Complex.

Lahore Eurasia Film Festival

University Of Lahore is organizing Eurasia Film Festival which will screen best work from Europe & Asia in Pakistan. Free Entry on 4th & 5th May 2017 (2PM-4PM). Categories | Short Film, Short Documentary Film, Animation, Experimental Film & Music Video at Univristy of Lahore 1-km Defence Road.