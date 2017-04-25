LAHORE - WHOs’s Safe Blood Transfusion Assessment Mission called on Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq at Institute of Blood Transfusion Services (IBTS) on Monday.

The delegation headed by Prof Smit Sibinga Ceesth consists of Dr Abdella E Yetmegta, Javed Usman and Dr Jamshed.

Additional Secretary Health (Tech) Dr Salman Shahid, Secretary PBTA Dr Muhammad Athar, Director IBTS Dr Zafar Iqbal and other experts were also present.

Kh Salman Rafiq said that steps have been taken to reactivate Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority for effective surveillance and monitoring of public as well as private blood banks.

He said that Safe Blood Transfusion Act-2016 has been passed through which imprisonment has been increased up to seven years and fine upto Rs1 million rupees on running a substandard blood bank.

Moreover, Chief Executive Officers of Health has been given powers for monitoring blood banks and taking action against the violators in their respective districts. He said that within few months, the change would be visible. He said that Regional Blood Centers of Multan and Bahawalpur has been completed and the blood banks of public sector hospitals of the said districts have been attached with the RBCs. He said that blood banks of Mayo Hospital and Jinnah Hospital of Lahore have been upgraded upto the level of RBCs for which a PC-I of Rs492 million has been sent for approval. He said that within next two years RBCs would be established in all divisional headquarters.

Dr Muhammad Athar informed the delegation that annually 1.65 million blood units were being provided through IBTS to the patients. He said that PBTA has accelerated the work of geo tagging, registration and licensing of blood banks.