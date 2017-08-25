LAHORE - Environment Minister Zakia Shahnawaz has urged EPD to coordinate with relevant departments for removing rusty and shabby water pipelines for saving consumers from diseases caused by bacteria and algae.

Speaking at a seminar organised by a firm at a local hotel on Thursday on launching of anti-microbial water pipes, she said that organism accumulated in rusty pipes were major source of water borne diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery, gastroenteritis and skin infections.

The Minister also supported heat resistant sheets used for the protection of environment in housing industry. She appreciated Dadex for introducing antimicrobial water pipes.

CEO Dadex Qazi Sajid Ali said that the company was pioneer in offering superior products. He said that new range of antimicrobial pipes was particularly suitable for water treatment plants, schools, hospitals, food processing factories, pharmaceutical industry and water supply systems.

Congo virus precautionary

measures

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab has stressed the need for adopting precautionary measures during visit to designated points for purchasing sacrificial animals to avoid deadly Congo virus.

Speaking at a seminar on Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences on Thursday, he said that precautionary measures were the only solution as no vaccine was available to save anybody from CCHF. Prof Imran Hassan Khan, Prof Khalid Waheed, Dr Sadaf Munir and Dr Syed Razi Haider Zaidi highlighted the complications of Congo virus and suggested different steps to prevent from this deadly disease.

Prof Ghiasun Nabi said that CCHF was more lethal than cancer. He said that Congo virus spreads from ticks growing on skins of goats, cows, buffalos and camels. He narrated symptoms of CCHF and told that patients suffer from fever, hunger, weakness and swelling of eyes, rapid decrease in white cell counts, bleeding which ends on death. Experts advised patients and their attendants to wear light colours dresses and gowns, gloves and masks. They suggested insecticide spray in cattle markets and on skin of animals to kill ticks.