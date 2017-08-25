LAHORE - Scattered rains provided much needed relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather on Thursday.

Patches of clouds, winds and scattered rains made weather pleasant by causing decrease in the mercury level. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 36 degree Celsius and 27C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 57 per cent.

The relief, however, was short lived as abundance of sunshine after the stoppage of rains and high humidity again made the weather muggy, causing people to sweat profusely.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains/thundershowers for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Rain-thunderstorm, with few heavy falls, accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions), Islamabad, Fata and Kashmir. Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is also expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Bannu, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.