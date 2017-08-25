Murder suspect shot dead

near city courts

LAHORE: A 25-year-old man was shot and killed by his opponents near city courts in the Islampura police precincts on Thursday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Awais Sohail appeared before a court in connection with a murder case on early Thursday. He was returning from the court when unidentified motorcyclists stopped him on the Sanda Road. They opened straight fire at him and fled instantly. The victim died on the spot. The police were investigating the killing.–Staff Reporter

Man found slaughtered at home

LAHORE: A father of three children was found slaughtered at his home in Lahore’s Baghbanpura area on early Thursday, police said. Thirty-year-old Abdullah Rahman was lying dead in a pool of blood as police investigators reached the spot. Police sources say they believe the horrific killing took place after the wife left the home to drop children at a religious school. “The man present was alone at home,” a police investigator quoted the victim’s wife as saying. According to the officer, the deceased was slaughtered with a knife. “We believe that at least two persons committed this killing,” he explained. Forensic experts also visited the crimes scene to collect evidences in a bid to help police identify the attackers. The body was later moved to the morgue for an autopsy. Investigators also recorded the statements of some family members of deceased. A murder case was registered unidentified men on the complaint of the widow. The police were investigating the killing with no arrest made yet.–Staff Reporter

Boy crushed by truck

LAHORE: A four-year-old boy was crushed to death under a truck in Township police area on Thursday afternoon. Police identified the deceased as Amlesh. The boy was playing in the street when a truck ran over him, resulting in his on-the-spot death. The driver leaving the truck there managed to escape from the scene. Police later reached the spot and handed over the body to the family. The police also impounded the truck and were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter

Man robbed on busy road

LAHORE: A motorcyclist was robbed of cash and valuables worth Rs 0.3 million at a busy road in the limits of Gulshan-e-Ravi police on Thursday morning. Shiraz told the police that he was going to a market when two motorcyclists stopped him at gunpoint. The bandits collected Rs 297,000 and a mobile phone from him and fled on their two-wheeler. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. The police were investigating the daylight robbery. Meanwhile, a man was deprived of his motorcycle in Manga Mandi area. Imran told the police that he parked his motorcycle outside his house in Khayaban-e-Iqbal and when he came back his bike was missing. The police launched the investigation after filing a case against unknown thieves.–Staff Reporter

SHO booked in torture case

LAHORE: City police on Thursday filed a criminal case against a station house officer and four other policemen allegedly for torturing a 20-year-old crime suspect during interrogation. Bilal Haider was arrested by police in connection with a theft case a couple of days ago. He was kept in illegal detention at Sundar police station for days where he was subjected to severe torture. According to the complainant, the police were demanding Rs 75,000 as bribe to stop torture and to mention his arrest in the official record. The case was registered against the police officers under section 155/C of the Police Order 2002. Further investigation was underway.–Staff Reporter

Call for ban on hide collection

by outlawed groups

LAHORE: Peace lovers in Pakistan gathered in the Punjab capital on Thursday to advance their mission to cement stability and interfaith harmony in the country. Leading scholars and prominent figures from all religions in Pakistan attended the conference titled “Peace and Coexistence between Religions” organised by the World Council of Religions at a hotel here. The conference laid stress on the government to protect the fundamental rights of people of different religions. They called for a complete ban on collection of hides by proscribed organisations. Representatives of Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Hindus as well as students, intellectuals, journalists, teachers and clerics attended the conference. WCR Director Hafiz Nauman Hamid said the conference was meant to promote brotherhood among people of different faiths. “We strive for solving societal problems through debate and dialogue,” Hamid said while opening the conference. Dr Munawar Chand, representative of the Hindu community, said that respecting religious beliefs and rituals of others would pave the way for tolerance in people. Sardar Janam Singh was of the view that teachings of any religion would be incomplete without message of love. Qazi Niaz Hussain Naqvi stated that humanity was the common attribute of human beings. “All religions convey message of love, affection and peace,” he added. Representative of the Punjab government Rana Arshad said that such events would educate the youth about teachings of various religions. The conference was also addressed by journalist Habib Akram.–PR

‘70,000 lives lost in terror war’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that Pakistan has rendered more than 70,000 sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. “Our security institutions, soldiers and civil society faced the enemy together,” he said in a statement. He rejected US President Donald Trump’s allegations that Pakistan had terrorist safe havens on its soil. He said that terrorism had caused Pakistan worst losses. It was condemnable to blame Pakistan despite its huge sacrifices in the war on terrorism. The minister said that peace in South Waziristan had been restored due to sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and other security agencies. He added that peace was being restored throughout Pakistan as a result of great sacrifices rendered by the martyrs. He said that Pakistani nation was always ready to render any kind of sacrifices and support the army to protect the country.–Staff Reporter

PILDAT president’s daughter dies

LAHORE: Rabiya Imran, daughter of PILDAT President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, passed away on Thursday. Rabiya, 39, will be laid to rest today. Her funeral prayer will be offered at 9am at Jamia Masjid, Phase 1 (Masjid Chowk, opposite Shell Petrol Pump), DHA. Her dua-e-qul will be held on Sunday, August 27, at 11am at the Community Centre, Defence Club, J Block, Phase 1, DHA. Contact 0305-5552970 for further details.Staff Reporter