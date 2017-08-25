LAHORE - Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has directed setting up influenza counters at all DHQ/THQ hospitals for the guidance of patients.

Chairing a meeting to review seasonal influenza, Congo and dengue situation on Thursday, he directed circulating guidelines for handling patients to healthcare providers including private practitioners.

P&SH Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Health DG Dr Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretary (Tech) Dr Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary (Vertical Programs) Dr Sadain Khalid, Deputy Secretary (Tech) Dr Yadullah, Program Manager Mother & Child Health Department Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed and other relevant officers attended the meeting. They reviewed the situation after reporting of a case of H1N1 in Lahore.

Kh Imran Nazir directed launching mass awareness campaign in local media (print & electronic) in addition to campaign by DGHS. He directed displaying banners at prominent places of all the hospitals. He also instructed the authorities concerned to put H1N1 at top on agenda of coming conference of medical superintendents.

The meeting also decided to enhance ongoing media campaign regarding prevention of Congo fever, especially keeping in view the massive cattle movement due to the Eid-ul-Azha. The meeting discussed possible effect of dengue in KPK on adjoining districts.