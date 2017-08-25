LAHORE - Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court barred has the University of Health Sciences (UHS) from announcing results of Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), which was allegedly leaked on social media.

Wajihul Hassan, Ayesha binte Tariq and other students filed the petition Thursday submitting that they had appeared in MDCAT for admission in MBBS held on Aug 20 at UHS.

Fatima Malik, the counsel of the petitioners, contended that the MDACT question paper for year 2017 was already leaked on social media by a teacher at private college/academy in connivance with the authorities at UHS.

The counsel submitted that the teacher who leaked the paper also confessed, on his Facebook account, to have sold the paper to a number of students for Rs50,000 each. She said it caused damage to the careers of many students.

The petitioners and many other students would face irreparable loss if the leaked paper was not declared void and the UHS was not ordered to hold the MDCAT exam afresh, the counsel maintained.

The petitioners requested the court to declare the exam void and ordered an inquiry into the paper-leak.

After hearing arguments of the petitioners’ counsel, Justice Waheed stayed result of the test and sought reply from the UHS. The judge adjourned the hearing until Sept 13.

PMA wants entry test system abolished

Pakistan Medical Association has demanded abolishing entry test for admission to medical/dental colleges, saying the exercise has already lost its utility due to central marking and strict monitoring of examination mechanising of boards.

Addressing a press conference at PMA House on Thursday, the office bearers said that the entrance test was introduced due to different criterion of boards for awarding numbers.

“But the situation has changed. Now all boards have proper examination system. As such there is no need of such a futile exercise which was causing loss of billions to parents in the shape of huge fee to academies,” said PMA Centre President Dr Ashraf Nizami.

“These influential academies were looting hapless parents with the help of University of Health Sciences,” he added.

Flanked by other office bearers, Dr Nizami said that private academies supported by UHS have become a mafia that was looting Rs6 billion annually from hapless parents. “These powerful academies are managing leakage of entrance test papers with the help of UHS high ups.”

He announced holding a protest outside LPC on coming Monday to press for the demand of abolishing entrance test.