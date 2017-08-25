LAHORE - On the invitation of PML-N Lawyers’ Forum, former PM Nawaz Sharif will address the black coats at Aiwan-i-Iqbal today (Friday).

Central president PML-N Lawyers Wing, Ch Naseer Ahmed Bhutta said that thousands of lawyers from the city and outside are going to hear the former prime minister today. Many from the other districts of the Punjab have already reached the city, he said adding that arrangements for Nawaz Sharif address have also been completed.