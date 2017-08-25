LAHORE - Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq has said the PML-N leaders always speak within the limits of law and the constitution.

However he said the party would take action against the worker over remarks against any institution.

He cited the example of Nihal Hashmi who was penalised for speaking against the judges and the JIT members.

He said the law and the Constitution permit them to pass fair comments on the judicial decisions and they exercise their right in this regard.