LAHORE - An election tribunal on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging appointment of NA-120’s Returning Officer Muhammad Shahid.

A two-member tribunal, headed by Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh of the Lahore High Court, passed the order on a petition moved by Sarfraz Hussain advocate. The petitioner had said that ECP committed violation of law by appointing Returning Officer Muhammad Shahid from Bahawalnagar to NA-120.

Conducting election in NA-120 was the responsibility of the Lahore’s office, the petitioner argued. He alleged that the respondent RO accepted nomination papers of Kalsoom Nawaz despite that these paper carried her wrong signatures.

He requested the court to set aside his appointment and order ECP for appointment of another RO from the Lahore office for NA-120’s by-election.

The tribunal however dismissed the appeal.