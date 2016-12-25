LAHORE: Senior journalist and former chief reporter of daily Nawa-i-Waqt Syed Anwar Kidwai was laid to rest in a local graveyard yesterday.

His funeral was offered at Jahanzaib Block of Allama Iqbal Town. Kidwai, who was admitted to a hospital after he collapsed on a road, died during treatment.

Members of the provincial and national assembly including PA Opposition leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Ijaz Ch, Khwaja Salman Rafiq, Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Pervaiz Malik, Mehr Ishtiaq, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Bao Akhtar, Rana Mubashar, Khwaja Saad Farrukh, Majeed Alam, Rana Ansar, and people from different walks of life offered his funeral prayer.–Staff Reporter

Separately, PML-Q president Ch Shujat Hussain, former chief minister Ch Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Mrs Riffat Hassan, wife of prominent journalist and columnist Abdul Qadir Hassan.

Conveying their condolence to the bereaved family, they prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family.