LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has lauded the role of Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan in ending terrorism in the country.

Talking to media men at a ceremony organised to cut Christmas cake yesterday, Ayaz Sadiq held Nisar is a politician of strong character who commands others. “Ch Nisar has a single personality from inside to outside and he is a person who does not accept pressure from any side,” the speaker said, adding the interior minister had himself offered his resignation to the prime minister following the enquiry report on Quetta incident.

“The interior minister will enter representation if the court will call him in that case,” Ayaz told the media.

Justice Qazi Issa Faiz of the Supreme Court of Pakistan had held the interior minister failing on the implementation of the National Action Plan.

To a question, the NA speaker said that Opposition is not meant to make hue and cry but to talk issues in the Parliament. On PTI chief Imran Khan’s appearance in the Assembly, the speaker said he could not force him (Imran) to come to the House as he was not a child but a grownup and mature person.

On the questions of PPP’s four demands, Ayaz said these would be settled through dialogue between the PPP and the government.

He said the forum of the parliament was available for his purpose.

To a question on the statement of ex-army chief General (r) Pervez Musharraf, the speaker said the former dictator should avoid making the army controversial. Ayaz said, in his view, the army and the judiciary are uncontroversial and impartial. “All institutions are functioning within their respective constitutional limits.” As to Musharraf, the speaker added, he has lost his political relevance.