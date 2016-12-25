LAHORE: A Lahore-bound Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight from Jeddah was struck by a bird yesterday. However, the pilot skilfully landed it safely.

The accident took place as the aircraft was landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The bird strike caused heavy damage to the engine of the aircraft. The incident created panic and fear among passengers while the PIA flight for Manchester was also delayed 12 hours after bird hit the Lahore bound flight engine.

Meanwhile, a Lahore-bound flight from Dubai was diverted to Rahim Yar Khan due to poor visibility at the Lahore airport as a result of dense fog.–Online

Some 16 domestic and internationals flights were cancelled yesterday due to fog, according Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson.