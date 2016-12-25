LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday constituted a high level cabinet committee for reforms in public health sector of the province.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Health & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique will be the convener and Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir the co-convener of 16-member committee.

Members of the committee include provincial ministers Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Zakia Shahnawaz, Malik Nadeem Kamran, honorary advisor Dr Umer Saif, additional chief secretary, Planning & Development chairman, secretaries of Finance, Population Welfare, Specialized Health & Medical Education, Primary & Secondary Health, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and Member Punjab Health Commission Dr. Naeem ud Din Mian. The committee will take decisions after reviewing the proposals pertaining to health reforms programme of health sector. The committee will set up independent monitoring system with the help of information technology in this regard.

The committee will also review best model regarding implementation of Hospital Management Information System in the hospitals and take steps for implementation on it in a minimum period through practicable plan besides informing the Chief Minister about the progress after 15 days.

The cabinet committee will determine the responsibilities of concerned secretaries and departments for implementation of the decisions taken and achieving the desired results of health reforms programme. It will also determine concerned persons failing in achievement of the targets.

The committee will ensure implementation on the instructions being issued by the Chief Minister for the improvement of healthcare system and inform him about the progress being made in this regard in a meeting to be held after 15 days.

CM THANKS TURKEY

A delegation of Turk Health Ministry led by Dr Selami Kilic met CM Shehbaz Sharif yesterday. The expert of Turk Health Dr Hasan Cagil was also included in the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that making healthcare system according to the expectations of the people is their mission. He also thanked Turkey for its cooperation in improvement of healthcare system.

Giving approval to purchase motorbikes for motorbike ambulance service, Shehbaz Sharif said that this service will be started in nine divisional headquarters. Rescue 1122 staff will be trained in Turkey while the nurses from Punjab will also be sent for training to Turkey, he added. He directed the authorities concerned to select Rescue 1122 staff and nurses for training on hundred percent merit.

The CM informed the delegation that short duration training courses will also be conducted for nurses and Rescue 1122 staff in Turk language. “We have to move speedily forward for Family Medicine System and provide quality health facilities in the hospitals,” Shehbaz Sharif said, adding that the scope of Family Medicine Mode will gradually be expanded to other districts.

With the cooperation of Turkey, he further said, a Drug Testing Lab will be made functional in Multan by July 2017.

Head of the delegation, Dr Selami Kilic, said that Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has directed to provide every help and assistance to Punjab government for improvement of healthcare system. “We will move shoulder to shoulder with Punjab government for the betterment of healthcare system,” he added.

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Advisor Dr. Umer Saif, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Experts and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

PROGRESS ON ORANGE LINE

A Chinese delegation, led by General Manager China-Railway NORINCO Zhu Pengfei, called on CM Shehbaz Sharif and discussed progress on Orange Line Metro Train Project and other affairs.

The chief minister told the Chinese that work is being carried out speedily on this project of public welfare. “This project will be a masterpiece of architect and high example of Pak-China friendship. Comfortable, safe and speedy transport facility will become available to the people with the completion of this project,” he added.

Shehbaz said that the Punjab government was extending all out cooperation to Chinese Company NORINCO regarding the project while civil works of Orange Line Metro Train Project has been given to Pakistani companies.

Zhu Pengfei said that no effort will be spared in completion of the project along with Punjab government in the stipulated period.

Kh. Ahmed Hasaan, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority Sibtain Fazal Haleem, Ahad Khan Cheema and senior authorities of NESPAK and concerned officers were present on the occasion.

AERIAL FIRING NOTICED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday took notice of an incident of aerial firing during a political rally in Mandi Bahauddin and sought a report from DPO Mandi Bahauddin. He directed to take indiscriminate action as per law against the persons involved in the incident.

On the CM’s direction, a case has been registered against those involved in firing.