LAHORE: The annual elections of Lahore Press Club for year 2017 are to be held today.

Around 2,500 members of the club will exercise their power to vote to elect their new leadership. The election commission headed by The Nation Editor Salim Bukhari will supervise the election process, which will start at 9 am and continue till 6 pm at the premises of the press club.

Both Progressive and Journalist groups have been running heavy campaigns for their candidates since the start of this month.

The Progressive Panel has nominated Shahbaz Mian for the slot of President, Zahid Goggi for Vice-President, Abdul Majid Sajid for Secretary, Sheraz Hasnat for Treasurer, and Ihsan Shaukat for Joint Secretary.

From the Journalist Panel, Javed Farooqi has been nominated for the seat of President, Nasira Attique for Vice-President, Zulfiqar Ali Mehto for Secretary, Yousaf Abbasi for Treasurer while Rana Shahzad for Joint Secretary.

On governing body seats, the Progressive Panel has nominated Numan Wahab, Nasir Ghani, Hassan Hameed Khan, Rizwan Khalid, Qasim Raza, Ch Muqeem, Shah Nawaz Rana and Ismail Jhakhar. The Journalist group has finalised Syed Iqtidar Ali Gillani, Tariq Nawaz, Zaheer Sheikh, Salman Qureshi, Umar Farooq, Rehan Paracha, Shahzada Khalid and Hafiz Naeem.–Staff Reporter