LAHORE - Blanketed by fog, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of biting cold yesterday with experts predicting the harsh weather conditions to persist during the next 2-3 days.

Dense fog forced closure of Motorway, disrupted air and rail traffic besides hampering vehicular movement on inter and intra city routes including National Highway in the morning and late night.

Fog started falling in the evening and became so dense at midnight that the visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Besides delaying arrival and departure of international and domestic flights, low visibility disturbed rail traffic and almost all trains reached to their respective destinations hours behind the scheduled time.

Lesser period of sunshine and snowfall over the hills caused considerable decrease in the mercury level.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. The Met Office forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the 2-3 days.

Dense foggy conditions are expected over plains of Punjab and upper Sindh in night and morning time.

Four dead, 47 injured

At least four persons were killed and 47 others injured in different road accidents caused by dense fog in Punjab yesterday.

Accoding to INP, two people lost their lives and twelve others injured in a road crash in Sheikhupura. Around 47 people were taken to hospital with multiple injuries. According to reports, a bus carrying wedding guests from Lahore to Chishtian toppled on Pattoki Road, killing a woman and leaving 15 passengers injured. One passenger died and three were injured due to collision between a truck and bus, whereas, an oil tanker hit a motorcycle on Joyanwala More, injuring two brothers. On the other hand, motorway was closed for traffic at various sections due to dense fog.