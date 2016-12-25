LAHORE - Pakistanis will mark Christmas and the 140th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah today.

Different celebrations have been planned in Lahore and other cities of the country. A change of guard ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of the father of the nation at Karachi. The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul will assume the guard’s duty at the Mazar.

President, Prime Minister, provincial governors, chief ministers and senior politicians will address ceremonies. In their special messages, they have expressed commitment to make Pakistan a welfare state as dreamt by the founding fathers, the Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

CM vows to develop Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the dream of an independent country for Muslims of the sub-continent was materialised.

“Jinnah was a brave and sincere leader under whose leadership; Muslims of the sub-continent achieved an independent state. In the long struggle of independence, the personality and dynamic leadership of Jinnah is a beacon of light and this is the light which is needed to illuminate Pakistan in the real sense,” he said in his message on the eve.

A handout read citing the CM as saying: “The message of unity, strength and faith of Jinnah is also a guarantee to progress and prosperity of Pakistan today. Due to the Quaid, we are living as an independent nation in an independent environment today.

He added that the PML-N government is determined to make Pakistan a welfare state as envisaged by Jinnah.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan has been put on the road to progress.

He said the best way to pay homage to Jinnah was the nation should create an exemplary environment of unity and solidarity by setting aside political and personal interests.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam wanted to make Pakistan an enlightened, moderate and an Islamic welfare state harmonized with the modern world.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the country and the nation cannot be rid of terrorism and extremism without acting upon the teachings and ideas of Jinnah. “We will have to struggle against extremism, intolerance, sectarianism and all kinds of prejudice. We have to reiterate the determination that we will utilize all our capabilities for standing the country in the comity of respectful nations and energies for making Pakistan the greatest country.”

NPT to hold sitting

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) is holding a seminar on 140th birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today.

NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarrar will preside over the sitting.