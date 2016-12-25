LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Ch Shujaat Hussain has said electoral reforms are essential prior to next election.

He was addressing the convention of PML-Q Sindh at the residence of provincial president Asad Junejo which was participated by large number of leaders and workers. Besides Junejo, the convention was also addressed by Tariq Hassan, Naseer Mengal, Bostan Ali Hoti and other leaders who welcomed the visit of Ch Shujaat Hussain. They said that this will imbibe new spirit and enthusiasm in the party workers. Earlier on arrival of Ch Shujaat Hussain, he was enthusiastically welcomed and slogans were chanted. Shujaat, in his address, said that in the Local Bodies election in the Punjab, his party secured second position.–Staff Reporter

“Besides District Council Attock, our Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen were elected in different cities including Syed Hashim Shah from Jalalpur Jattan tehsil of Gujrat, Zaheer Ahmad Chairman and Zubair Khan Vice-Chairman from tehsil Hassan Abdaal of Attock, Abid Daud from tehsil Fateh Jang of Attock, Malik Naeem Tariq and Malik Zahid Awan from tehsil Talagang of Chakwal and Malik Qadeer Altaf and Mohammad Asif Nawaz from tehsil Lawa,” the former prime minister added.

The PML-Q president further said that in the light of last election and recent experiences, they were stressing on immediate electoral reforms.

Responding to a question regarding politics of sit-ins, Shujaat Hussain said that they would bring this ‘corrupt government’ to an end.