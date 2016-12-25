INP/Monitoring

LAHORE - A teenager was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants over old dispute in the provincial capital yesterday.

Police said that miscreants attacked 17-year-old Naeem with sharp edged knives in Data Darbar locality, killing the young man on the spot and leaving him in pool of blood before fleeing. The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The police said that the murder was outcome of old dispute; however, a case has been registered against the murderers.

Meanwhile security agencies arrested two persons in the Data Darbar area and recovered weapons from their custody.

Lawyer shot dead

at office

Unidentified gunmen shot at and killed a lawyer at his office yesterday, a private yesterday.

The gunmen stormed into the office of Habibullah on Shalimar Link Road and fired a volley of bulltest at him, killing him on the spot, the channel reported.

Police reached the crime scene and collected forensic evidence. According to them, they were investing the matter and a search for the killers was underway.