LAHORE - City police detained at least 45 suspects during search operations launched in different parts of the metropolis on Friday.

A police spokesman said that hundreds of police including elite commandoes, police response units, and Dolphin Squads took part in the security sweeps. The officers carried out door-to-door search in different residential localities.

The police also carried search operations at the railways station, bus stands, hotels, inns, guesthouses, workshops, religious schools, and markets.

The police used biometric machines to verify the particulars of suspected persons. At least 45 suspects including illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested during the operation.

They were sent to different police facilities for further interrogation.

According to the spokesman, the police would continue search operations in Lahore on a daily basis.