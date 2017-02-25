LAHORE - Nigar Ahmad, the founder and executive director of Aurat Foundation, passed away after a short illness on Friday.

Her funeral prayers will be held today at 4 pm at House no 163, Street no 4, Cavalry Ground. Under Nigar’s stewardship for 30 years, the Aurat Foundation tirelessly worked for the empowerment of Pakistani women from mobilising women candidates for national and local government elections, women’s political and economic empowerment. She was also one of the founding members of Women's Action Forum.

Nigar Ahmad got her Masters Degree in Economics from Cambridge University UK and later taught Economics at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, before establishing Aurat Foundation. She was recipient of many national awards.