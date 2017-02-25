LAHORE - Five officials of Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Punjab have been fighting against their termination orders for nearly one year of a ‘controversial’ raid in Lahore.

Sources have told The Nation that a team of Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) comprising Faisal Shehzad, Akhtar Zaman Sandhu, Taswar Hayat inspectors, and constables Arshad Ali and Muhammad Adil had conducted a raid on the night of April 18, 2016 in Factory area police station limits and seized 800 litres of spurious liquor from one Muhammad Nouman, who was supposed to deliver it to luxury hotels of the city.

A case FIR No-771/16 was also registered with Factory Area police station on complaint of Inspector Taswar Hayat Goraya on same night.

The next day, ET&NC Director General, Akram Ashraf Gondal deputed ETO Lahore Muzafar Qayyum as inquiry officer to hold preliminary inquiry before suspending the raiding team members.

The inquiry officer had termed his colleagues and raiding party members guilty due to reasons best known to him, but got exposed by ET&NC Director Muhammad Sohail Arshad who rejected his inquiry report after finding several discrepancies and omissions on the part of inquiry officer.

The accused officials got the suspension orders after three days. Later, one of them was terminated from service under PEEDA Act, one of officers told The Nation.

When contacted, ET&NC Director General Akram Ashraf Gondal said he was unaware of the development. “I will check the relevant file tomorrow (Monday) and starts a new inquiry into the issue,” he replied when asked for details.

UNREGISTERED MEDICINES SEIZED

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) recovered huge quantity of unregistered drugs from Faisalabad, said a spokesman on Friday.

The FIA carried out a raid at Alfateh Shopping Mall Pharmacy Kohinoor in Faisalabad from where unregistered drugs including Centrum silver,1100 Centrum Neurobion tab, 85 glucophage 599mg (160 tablets), dialon multivitamin, testroviron 12 inj, Amaryl sanofi 90 glucophage 850 mg tab, 120,dialon advil GNC megamen and several other medicines were recovered.

The raiding team also arrested Muhamad Ayub, resident of Gulberg Faisalabad.

These drugs were imported from different parts of the world. Sources in FIA said that District Quality Control Board’s meeting was in process to register an FIR till filing of this news.