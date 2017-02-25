LAHORE - The Lahore Press Club arranged a free medical camp on Friday with the cooperation of Orthopedics Unit 1 of Jinnah Hospital and Lahore Health Reporters (LHRs).

Head of Orthopedics Unit 1 Prof Tahseen Riaz, Dr Rashid, Dr Imran Nausher, Dr Talha Niazi, Dr Shoaib Anwar, Dr Sajid Sial and Dr Rizwan gave medical advice on complications such as joints and back pain, old fractures and gave free medicines.

A team of specialists also registered patients for replacement of knee and hip joints. The joints will be replaced free of cost at Jinnah Hospital.

LPC president Muhammad Shahbaz Mian and Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid thanked Prof Tahseen Riaz and his team, and office bearers of LHRs for arranging the camp for members and families.