LAHORE - The fifth home edition of the annual Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) will take place today at the Faletti’s Hotel.

Originally programmed as a three-day event, the LLF 2017 has been revised into a single-day, free festival at the historic hotel.

According to press release, the revised, robust programme celebrates the written word, the arts, and activism from Pakistan and abroad. “We are certain Lahore’s audiences will be thrilled with our latest edition,” said Razi Ahmed, founder and CEO of LLF.

The Punjab government has supported LLF since its founding in 2013.

This year’s line-up includes Ahmed Rashid, Arfa Sayeda Zehra, Ayesha Jalal, Daniyal Mueenuddin, Dr Syed Adib-Ul-Hasan Rizvi, FS Aijazuddin, Hameed Haroon, Kamila Shamsie, Mohsin Hamid, Nayyar Ali Dada, Rameeza Nizami, Salima Hashmi, Sarmad Khoosat, Shabnam Ghosh, Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, Tahira Naqvi, Tehmina Durrani, Zehra Nigah, Alex von Tunzelmann, Anita Anand, Dwight Garner, Gillian Slovo, Jeff Koehler, Julie Tieke, Katie Hickman, Margaret MacMillan, Max Rodenbeck, Michael Palin, Molly Crabapple, Pippa Virdee, Salam Kawakibi, Simone Willie, Teju Cole, William Dalrymple, and many more.

The festival will start at 10am and conclude at 7pm. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis in the three halls.