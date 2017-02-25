LAHORE - The maiden convocation of Shalimar Town Government Degree College for Women held on Friday. In his keynote address, Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani announced two busses construction of four class rooms for the college. He also announced elevating the college to postgraduate level.

He told the gathering that a policy would be devised in consultation with the Chief Minister to give free admissions to the children of police martyrs. The Punjab Higher Education Department would extend all-out support to the children of martyrs.

Gillani told that nine divisional level college teachers training academies would be set up in the province to fully prepare them according to changing requirements of the higher education; and said that test would also be held after the completion of training. He pledged to provide teachers with ‘best’ training and budget allocation for the purpose would be made in the next fiscal year.