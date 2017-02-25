LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir chaired a meeting yesterday to review progress on ongoing development projects, revamping of DHQ and THQ hospitals as well as the performance of vertical health programs. Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Dr Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretary Admn Dr Adnan Zafar, Additional Secretaries Development, Technical and Drug Control and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed up-gradation/revamping of DHQ and THQ hospitals, dengue control arrangements and situation after surfacing of a polio case.

Kh Imran Nazir directed revisiting micro planning for polio campaigns and routine immunization. The meeting reviewed setting up Intensive Care Units, Burn Unit and installation of CT Scan machines at DHQ hospitals. Procurement of medicines, storage and supply chain to the hospitals also came under discussion.

Pathological lab under public private partnership reviewed

Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah chaired a meeting yesterday to review establishment of a pathological lab under public-private partnership at Jinnah Hospital.

The hospital will provide space while private firm will install equipment/machinery for diagnostic lab. Government will sign MoU with the private firm regarding fee of test and accordingly provide funds on annual basis. Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital Prof Rashid Zia, Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Saqlain, former Principal Prof Mehmood Shaukat, Prof Mehfooz-ur-Rehman, Chief Planning Officer Health Abdul Haq Bhatti, Saeed Alvi, representatives of consultancy firm Grant Thorton and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Consultants gave presentation on the establishment of pathological lab, availability of trained human resource, financial and technical aspects of the project. It was informed that collection centers would be set up at various places in the hospital to avoid long queues.

Secretary Health said that after completion of the project, more such laboratories would be established in Lahore. He said that after completion of central lab, a radiological laboratory would also be established on the same pattern. He directed completing all the formalities and ToRs on fast track to enable establishment of Central Lab by December 2017.

LGH discharge report

Eleven injured of Defense Housing Authority blast were discharged from Lahore General Hospital yesterday. The injured were also provided transport from LGH to their respective homes. So far four injured are still under treatment.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and LGH Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab and Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir appreciated doctors, nurses and paramedics for providing best possible treatment facilities to injured.

The Principal and MS assured the attendants of the inured that senior consultants would continue to supervise treatment of the injured till complete recovery. They hoped that with the blessing of the God, the injured would recover soon and reach their homes.