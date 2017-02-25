LAHORE: Students belonging to areas outside Punjab have been allowed to return to their hostels at Lahore's National College of Arts (NCA) today.

However, the students belonging to Lahore and surrounding areas will be able to return on Monday.

Security situation is now under control after students were ordered to vacate the institute’s three hostels yesterday.

College had been shut down for a week and it's hostel has also been evacuated yesterday.

Due to an explosion in Lahore's DHA area on Thursday, a panic wave has been lingering everywhere in the city. Therefore, many schools remained closed and now major colleges/universities are also ensuring security of their students.

According to college officials, the decision was taken on the direction of law enforcement agencies.