LAHORE - The Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) is organising a sitting on late Hameed Nizami, prominent Pakistan movement worker and the founder of Nawa-i-Waqt newspaper, at Aiwan e Karkunan e Tehreek e Pakistan today.

Pakistan Movement worker Col (r) Ikramullah will deliver lecture on the services of the former legend.

Hameed Nizami died on Feb 22, 1962, in Lahore.