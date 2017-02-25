LAHORE - A four member Chinese delegation led by Consul General Long Dingbin called on Punjab Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera at the central police office on Friday.

The Chinese consul general handed over the keys of 10 Foton double-cabin vehicles along with flower bouquet to the top cop in Punjab, according to a police spokesman.

The Chinese government has sent these vehicles as goodwill gesture to strengthen capacity of the Punjab’s Special Protection Unit.

Home Secretary Azam Suleman, Additional IGPs Arif Nawaz, Shoaib Dastgir, DIG Agha Muhammad Yousuf, SSP (SPU) Imran Mehmood, and AIG Humayun Bashir Tarar were also present on this occasion.

The IGP and the home secretary presented souvenir to the Chinese on behalf of Punjab government and the Punjab Police.

The consul general lauded the steps taken for security of the foreign personnel, especially the Chinese working in Pakistan. He also appreciated the Punjab government for setting up the Special Protection Unit to provide security cover to the foreigners working on development project in Punjab.

The police chief, on the occasion, said that a number of practical steps were being taken to improve performance of SPU, including increasing human resource and logistics.

“Vehicles provided by Chinese Government for SPU will surely improve the capacity of this unit,” he added.