LAHORE - DFID's Special Representative on Education for Pakistan Sir Michael Barber has praised revolutionary steps taken in Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A handout quoted the UK official as saying: “The Punjab government has introduced revolutionary steps in education, health and other social fields which are producing positive results. Excellent results have been produced in the sectors of health and education despite challenges.”

Barber said the Punjab government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is advancing for the provision of better health and education facilities to the people. “Monitoring mechanism introduced in these filed through IT has produced encouraging results and the whole credit goes to revolutionary personality of Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

Separately, a meeting under CM Shehbaz reviewed the Punjab Water Roadmap and okayed upgrading water filtration plants.

Sir Michael Barber also presented a briefing on the water roadmap. Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran, advisers Malik Ahmed Khan and Dr Umer Saif, and other officials concerned attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the government has made a mega project to provide drinkable water to the people because potable water is the basic right of every citizen. “Every possible effort will be made to provide drinkable water to the people because this is the mission of the Punjab government as well,” he added.

Also, the CM reviewed the pace of the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Roadmap and issued directive to bring in betterment. Meanwhile, the CM presided over a high level meeting wherein Chief Executive of German company Fichtner Water and Transportation Ulf Meyer Scharenberg and experts of his team also participated.

Scharenberg assured that his company will provide every possible support to the Punjab government.