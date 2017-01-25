LAHORE - Police yestereday arrested three men including two gravediggers after the body of a baby girl disappeared from the Miyani Sahib Graveyard.

The main suspects identified by police as Husain and Ramazan were shifted to the Mozang police station for further interrogation. The police also filed a criminal case (under section 297 of the PPC) against the suspects on the complaint of Ali Hassan, father of the baby girl. Hassan told the police that they buried the body of the newborn in the graveyard on Monday evening. As he visited the graveyard next morning, he was shocked to see the body was missing and the grave was desecrated. Further investigations were underway. In May 2014, the upper house of parliament had unanimously passed the law, making the desecration of graves or bodies a cognisable offence punishable by life in prison.