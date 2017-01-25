LAHORE - Chaudhary Tanveer Akhtar of Hamid Khan’s Professional Group has been elected as President of the Lahore Bar Association for year-2017.

With 2463 votes, Tanveer Akhtar defeated his rival Malik Arshad of Asma Jahangir’s Friends group who could bag only 1855 votes. Akhtar has said he would try his best for the welfare of the bar members and strongly support supremacy of law in the country. On the slot of vice-president, Naveed Chughtai and Irfan Tarar outrun other four candidates. Chughtai got 2371 votes, while Tarar 1777. Farhan Jafree and Faisal Awan have been elected secretaries of the bar. Jafree bagged 2155 votes, while Awan 1249 votes. The seat of vice-president Model Town was already decided while Alia Atif Khan was elected unopposed on the seat of Joint Secretary, Shahid Ali Bhatti on Finance Secretary, and Samina Tufail Malik as Auditor of the bar.

Despite a massive show of enthusiasm, the turnover remained low as around 4,400 out of 17,900 eligible voters showed up at the polling booths. Many lawyers said that delay in holding election was the major reason behind it. Beside it, most of the lawyers were busy in their professional duty on Monday due to which they could not cast their votes.

The elections previously held on January 14 were delayed till Jan 23 after biometric system adopted by the bar stopped functioning. Counting of votes continued till late night due to which the election commission announced results yesterday morning at 9 am. Some lawyers opposed the decision of Pakistan Bar Council which declared Muhammad Naeem Hasan Watto and Hassamud Din Khan Bisirya as unopposed winners. According to council’s decision, Watto will enjoy the VP’s slot for first six months while Bisirya will be the VP for remaining six months.