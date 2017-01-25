LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities yesterday, increasing chill in weather by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level during the day and at night.

Experts have predicted the wet spell to continue till Thursday (tomorrow).

In Lahore, overcast conditions, rains and continuously blowing winds increased the intensity of prevailing cold wave with low gas pressure adding to the woes of cold stricken people.

Parachinar and Skardu remained the coldest places in the country where mercury dropped 07 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Malamjabba and Kalat was recorded -06c, Gupis -04c, Bagrote and Astore -02c. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 17c and 05c respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 83 per cent.

Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for families.

According to experts, strong weather system producing rainfall/snowfall in different parts of Pakistan is likely to persist for a couple of days with gradually increasing intensity.

Widespread rainfall with occasional heavy falls is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA today (Wednesday). Moderate to heavy snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions.

There is a high probability of increase in stream flows and Nullahs. Moderate to heavy falls are likely in Makran coast, Kech, Panjgur, Washuk, Kharan, Khuzdar and adjoining areas.

Heavy snowfall is expected in Chitral, Shangla, Naran, Kaghan and Hazara division during the next two days. Occasional heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in the tributaries of Kabul River and trigger landslides in hilly terrain.

Widespread rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in north eastern Punjab on Wednesday and Thursday. Intermittent heavy snowfall is likely over Murree and Galliyat. Scattered rain/snowfall is expected in GB on Wednesday and Thursday. Landslides may occur in the vulnerable areas of GB.

Events of heavy snowfall are likely in AJK till Thursday. Landslides and avalanches are expected during the period. Local streams may be flashy due to anticipated heavy downpour.