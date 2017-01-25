LAHORE - A Lahore High Court full bench yesterday summoned three lawyers including Barrister Eihtesham Ameeruddin on charges of misbehaving with an additional district & sessions judge. The full bench, headed by Justice Kazim Raza Shamsi and comprising Justice Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Atir Mahmood, took up the matter and issued show cause notices to the accused.

The Islampura Police had lodged an FIR against Barrister Eihtesham Ameeruddin, Mehar Ahsan and Inam under terrorism and other criminal charges for misbehaving with additional district & sessions judge Irfan Anjum in open court and ransacking his chamber allegedly for not getting a ‘favourable’ decision in a case.

The lawyers had appeared before the judge to plead a petition and asked the judge to issue divertices for police to register a case. During the proceedings, Barrister Ameeruddin got infuriated and started shouting at the judge. The lawyers also followed the judge to his retiring room and allegedly manhandled him and ransacked the furniture. The court would resume hearing by Jan 31.