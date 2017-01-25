LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau yesterday approved filing of reference in an accountability court against a private company for allegedly looting Rs 355.52 million from public at large.

NAB, according to a press release issued yesterday, received 429 complaints against M/S Eagle Trading (Pvt) Limited, a private company owned by a man namely Iftikhar Ahmad. Initially, the bureau received an application against it in August 2015, however, after acquiring the data of other applicants, the amount involved turned into millions of rupees. In December 2015, NAB DG authorised an inquiry against the accused and ordered proper investigation against them in July 2016, said the release. It stated that one accused Iftikhar Ahmad was arrested and was in judicial custody while his accomplices had been declared absconders.

It stated that accused used to collect money in advance to give product at some later stage, neither they delivered the products at the promised time and defrauded the general public nor paid received money back. NAB Lahore recorded the statements of the claimants and confiscated the details of the fraudulent business.