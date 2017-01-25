LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday allowed Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE), a non-government organization, to continue its working and restrained the authorities concerned from harassing its staff.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the interim order on a petition moved by WISE Executive Director Bushra Khaliq against a circular issued by Punjab Industries, Commerce & Investment Department in light of recommendation of home department.

During the proceedings, the petitioner said that the authorities asked her organization to stop working and accused it of being involved in objectionable and anti-state activities. She stated that allegations leveled against her organization were baseless.

After hearing initial contention of the petitioner, the chief justice stayed the impugned orders and allowed the organisation to carry on its functioning. The court would resume hearing on Jan 27.