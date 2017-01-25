LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly adopted four resolutions of public interest yesterday.

On private members day, five resolutions were on agenda out of which four were passed unanimously while the remaining one was pended due to absence of mover, PTI’s Dr Murad Ras.

The resolution moved by Jamaat-e-Islami’s legislator Dr Waseem Akhtar demanded the federal government to include education of the Holy Quran in syllabus for Muslim students at school and college level. PTI’s Shaneela Ruth said that minorities also wanted their children to be taught about respective religions. The mover suggested passing the resolution, saying the House was open for Christian legislators to bring such motion. The House unanimously passed the resolution.

The House unanimously passed the resolution moved by Faiza Mushtaq regarding recommending Pemra to direct cable operators to ban cartoon network channel showing contents with Hindi dubbing. She said that such channels were corrupting language of coming generation. She suggested making Urdu dubbing mandatory for cartoon channels.

Malik Taimur Masood’s resolution demanded exemplary punishment to those selling adulterated and substandard milk. JI’s Dr Waseem Akhtar suggested death sentence for adulterators. The House unanimously passed the resolution.

Shazia Kamran’s resolution demanded naming Eye Hospital in Lahore after late Mian Shuja-ur-Rehman, ex-Lord Mayor Metropolitan Corporation Lahore. The House passed the resolution with a majority vote.

Earlier, the session started one hour and 28 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

On a point of order, Opposition Leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that public at large was the ultimate sufferer of haphazard construction on Multan Road. He said that contractor has caused loss of Rs3.5 billion to the kitty by piling upto 11feet instead of 16feet. He said that people were also facing huge difficulties due to widening of canal road from Thokar Niaz Beg to Doctors’ Hospital.

During Question Hour, Provincial Minister Asif Saeed Minhais responded to the queries relating to Livestock and Dairy Development, Parliamentary Secretary Ch Assad Ullah to Food and Raja Idrees Khan to those relating Zakat and Ushr.

PTI’s Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government has posted a graduate lady on technical post of Director Operations Punjab Food Authority.

To the point of view of Parliamentary Secretary Ch Assad Ullah that Food Safety Officers accompany director during raid, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that there were proof of declaring meat of a dead animal on the spot. He said that the lady was sealing and de-sealing outlets at own without waiting for laboratory tests. The chair referred the question to the relevant committee.

Opposition legislators protested against absence of Secretary in the officials’ gallery. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that it was insult of august House. He suggested postponing question hour. On the query from the chair, Parliamentary Secretary said that Additional DG was sitting in the gallery. He said that Secretary Food has been transferred and the new incumbent has yet to take charge.

JI’s Dr Waseem Akhtar staged a token walkout from the House for one minute to protest against ignoring South Punjab in allocation of Zakat funds for hospitals for free treatment of poor patients. He said that Lahore and central Punjab were getting most of the funding. He demanded revising the list and giving due share to the south from next year.

To a question, Asif Saeed Minhais said that Veterinary University Pattoki Campus was soon starting production of vaccine. He said the department was purchasing 72 vehicles for use as mobile dispensaries.