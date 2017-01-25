LAHORE - Political heat is aggresively growing in the Panama case since all mainstream parties deem the judicial verdict as going to make or mar their worth in the future scenario.

Though Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his party - PML-N - are countering the petitions moved by the PTI, the JI and the AML yet the parties not in the apex court are also bracing themselves judging the future scenario, wherein ramifications of the decision will affect them too. The tone adopted by leaders of the said parties outside the courtroom during the short coffee break and at the conclusion of the day’s proceedings is getting harsher while those like PPP and PML-Q, which are not party to the judicial matter, have also geared up their activity, anticipating a bang in the political circuit of country whereof situation is open to a total change.

Side by side politicians, the media is also playing a big role to keep the momentum on Panamagate up. It is not only the local but the foreign media as well which is fuelling the already fiery situation largely contributed by parties before the court. Outside the court, the politicans spilling venom against each other and are interpreting the court proceedings in their way, overstepping the limits set for passing fair comments under the freedom of expression provided by Article 19 of the Constitution.

Feeling pulse of the moment, the petitioners are holding meetings to discuss hearing in the court and also plan what they have to do next to counter the other side inside and outside the courtroom. In this hype, from public to the institutions, all are moved.

Sources in the political quarters say these parties are getting themselves prepared to meet any eventuality, emerging from the judicial decision which they expect is, at a distance from next six to eight hearings at the most. The petitioners are somewhat openly speaking out their mind while the government side is doing its best to tackle the situation

Some members of the ruling party, in a carefully crafted language, are conveying the apprehensions about the PML-N workers’ reaction to the remarks being passed by the rival parties against their leadership and the court observations and what turn the situation could take in the time to come.

On the other hand, the petitioner parties are highly displeased with the PML-N’s stand as they term it a threat to the Bench hearing the case. Admixed with the growing public anxiety, the rhetoric being ratched by the politicians outside the court on Panama appears not going without result. And this fact has also been admitted by the political observers as the matter has become of high stakes for everyone including the Judiciary that has now taken a central stage on a political issue.

It’s, for sure, heartening to see every party to the case reposing full confidence in the court and expressing every intention to accept its decision. As such, they are lining up their position to face the future eventualities. The chagrin being displayed by the PML-N leaders before the public and through the media interaction is evident of the level of concern which this party holds about the case and its own future in politics. In public the PML-N leaders are expressing great optimism about the decision in their favour which means no harm to the PML-N government and the office of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is also providing basis to the whole edifice of the Party.

Observers believe the defeat of the petitions by the apex court is sure not only to give new lease of life to the government but also seal the PML-N victory in the next election and even stronger dominance of the Sharifs in politics with new players from this family also making entry to the political arena.

However, like any other political party, the PML-N is also not turning its face on the seamy side of the picture which the Panama decision can produce. Sources in the PML-N confided to The Nation that working at the party level has been done as to which mode will be adopted to protect the government in case of an adverse decision.

The PTI, the JI and the AML have very high stakes on Panama case as such they are not missing any chance to draw the court proceedings in their favour, disrepute the government, and stress on accountability of the Sharifs using everything in their stock of words, good or bad.

A defeat in this case would be their political death, as the observers say; while a victory means an entire game changer for them wherein they may make huge political gains.

Surprisingly, the JUI-F and the ANP and other nationalist parties are sitting on the fence unlike the past when they stood with the PML-N against the PTI onsets. The PPP and the PML-Q are keeping themselves warm about the situation after the verdict. Led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the PPP is on the road to mobilise the public in Punjab, the political hub of the PML-N, while PPP Sindh has given to strong tirade against the Sharifs to keep the situation boiled up.

Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan of PPP from Lahore, in his comments, through the media is finding heavy odds against the Sharifs on Panama case.

The PML-Q has also exacerbated the campaign particularly against Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab. The party’s Punjab President, Pervez Elahi is scathingly criticising the Sharifs not only on Panama revelations but on the infrastructural development projects of the N government in city also. So verdict against the Sharifs have a long way to give boost to these parties and firm up their position in the next election particularly in Punjab.

In sum and substance, things are moving fast around Panama on every side and temperature on political landscape is shooting every passing day. Whether ruling or opposing parties, an unprecedented importance is being attached to Panama case and everyone is crossing its finger to see its outcome which indeed is not far away.