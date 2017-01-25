LAHORE - PML-Q leader Ch Parvez Elahi has said that people have felt secure and honoured if billions of rupees spent on “jangla bus” in Multan used to improve hospitals and education in that city. In a statement issued yesterday, the former Punjab CM said the governments were supposed to provide employment of the people, but the case in PML-N government was totally reversed as Shahbaz Sharif was misleading the people and spending huge money to show off projects.

He said that Sharif was wasting money from national exchequer on fake advertisement instead of providing basic facilities to the people. Parvez Elahi said the government had to spend Rs 28. 88 billion incurred on Multan “jangla” for betterment of human lives. Parvez claimed that people of Multan were saying they did not need jangla bus, but ventilators and medicines in hospitals and quality education. He added that the days of Sharif rule were numbered.