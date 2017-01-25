LAHORE - An under trial prisoner yesterday died in Lahore’s central jail under mysterious circumstances, police sources said.

Jail authorities said Tariq had been arrested by police in connection with a murder case. He was later sent to the central after police filed a murder case against him. Superintendent Camp Jail, Asad Javed Warraich said that Tariq was admitted to the Services Hospital on January 20 after his condition got deteriorated. The under trial prisoner was suffering from different diseases,” the jail officer said.

The prison officials yesterday handed over the body to the police. The body was later moved to the morgue for an autopsy. Further investigations were underway.