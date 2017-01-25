LAHORE - Dacoits yesterday hit the provincial metropolis for more than 9 times and made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth millions of rupees, police sources said.

Five gunmen forced their entry into a factory located on Bund Road in Shafiqabad police precincts. The dacoits held up the staff and workers and fled after collecting cash and valuables worth Rs3.26 million. Two armed motorcyclists intercepted a car-riding lady in the limits of Nawab Town police and snatched away cash and gold ornaments worth Rs700,000. There was no police patrolling in the area as the lady was robbed on a busy road in broad daylight. Similarly, two motorcyclists stopped Nauman in the limits of Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police station.