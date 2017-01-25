LAHORE - The teachers have announced boycotting the census as well as examinations under the Punjab Education Commission as their demands were not accepted by the government on Tuesday.

Hundreds of teachers also protested outside the Secretary Schools office. They were also holding placards inscribed with different slogans like no privatisation of schools, undue checking etc. Some teachers said that they wanted their lawful demands be met. They said that teachers wanted up-gradation like other provinces did. Additional Secretary Schools met the representatives of the teachers union which teachers said were not successful.