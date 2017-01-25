LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Adviser to Turkish Prime Minister Kamil Kolabs discussed healthcare, skill development and improvement of bilateral cooperation in various fields in a meeting held yesterday.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Turkey has supported Pakistan in every testing time and Turkey has made tremendous development under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said that various Turkish companies are making investment in various fields but the cooperation of Turkish Operation and Coordination Agencies with the Punjab government for the improvement of healthcare system and skill development is praiseworthy.

The CM added that expansion of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Punjab Government Hospital in Muzaffargarh has been started and after the expansion the number of beds in hospital will increase to 250 which will be later extended to 500 beds, moreover, it will be made teaching hospital.

He claimed that modern health facilities are being provided in the hospital and it is one of the best hospitals in Pakistan which is providing best health facilities to the people of Balochistan and Sindh besides the residents of South Punjab.

Shehbaz Sharif said that some of the friend advised to change its name to the Shehbaz Sharif Hospital but their advice was rejected because we should not forget our patron and well-wisher.

Adviser to Turkish PM Kamil Kolabs assured that the cooperation with the Punjab government in healthcare and skill development sectors will continue and added that CM Shehbaz Sharif has made unprecedented efforts for development and progress in Punjab.

PML-N senior leader Kh Ahmed Hasaan, Shaukat Haroon of Punjab Investment Board, Tevta chairman and other concerning officers were also present.

CM TAKES NOTICE

Taking strict notice of media reports about the torture of a motorcycle rickshaw driver, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the RPO Gujranwala to submit report on the matter.

The police arrested the sub-inspector, a case was registered against him and he was suspended.

The CM directed the police to take action against the sub-inspector as per legal requirement because it is very inappropriate that the custodian of law violates the law.