LAHORE - A panel of experts at Plan9’s 10th Launchpad declared nine entrepreneurs as winners on Monday.

The startups - Nazdeeq, Noerric, Studentary, BagAdverts, TeamUp, Her Ground, Virtual Eye, Foodappa and RC Health Care Startups - will be incubated for a period of six months.

Laraib Ali, CEO and founder of Studentary, one of nine startups who were declared winners by the panel told The Nation that Studenary is about buying and selling the old books. The old books whose fate is only to dump in the waste eventually will get potential buyer.

“Previously we had run our pilot project in five universities including LUMS, LSE, FC, UMT, and UCP. Now we are going to launch our incubator in August,” Laraib said.

He added Plane9, which is Pakistan’s largest technology incubator, will help them to reach out their voice to maximum number of people. “It can fulfill our mission which is to save the old books.”

“Through Plane9 of PITB we can meet our potential mentors and by utilising our resources, we can make Pakistan proud at the international level,” Laraib added.

Discussing his business model, Laraib said they cut some percentage and build a link between buyer and seller.

LUMS Center of Enterpreneuship financed the project and motivated Laraib to florish the idea at bigger level. The Studentary founder holds a team of dedicated people who also weighed his mission to save the old books going into the waste. Laraib has a business statistics degree from England.

During the past five years, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s project Plan9 incubated 160 startups, created 800 jobs, attracted $3.8 million investment and generated $3.6 million revenues.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Plan9’s 10th Launchpad, PITB Chairman Dr Umar Saif said it was encouraging that for 10th cycle, more than 1,000 applications received and among them 100 were shortlisted for competition, which resulted in nine declared successful for the 10th Launchpad for incubation.

Dr Umar Saif further said: “When Plan9 was established, people came in with dreams which looked improbable but we are proud that we were able to establish a platform through which they could materialise their dreams.”

“This is a platform which allows, a common Pakistani a chance to make their mark in the world. I hope the entrepreneurial ecosystem flourishes and we get to see Pakistani startups making it big in the world,” he added.

US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw, accompanied by Ann Mason and Meghan Mercier, also attended the event.

While talking to the young entrepreneurs, he said: “I hope many of you here today will take your ideas, implement them and soon we’ll be using your products. Whether you win or lose today, keep celebrating the dreamer in you and keep pursuing your dreams.”