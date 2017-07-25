LAHORE - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started pre-haj operations on Monday.

The first haj flight carrying 325 pilgrims left for Madina from Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Khalid Masood Chaudhry, Provincial Minister Zaeem Qadri, Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board Siddiq-ul-Farooq, Haj Director for Lahore Saeed Ahmed Malik and other officials of Haj Directorate saw off the pilgrims at the airport.

Talking to the media, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Khalid Masood Chaudhry said that food and accommodation arrangements for pilgrims had been finalised and all pilgrims would be sent to Saudi Arabia through 426 flights. He said the ministry was trying to provide best facilities to pilgrims as it did during the last three years. He appealed to pilgrims to follow the law of Saudi Arabia and show patience during their stay there.

Haj Director Saeed Ahmed Malik said that flights would reach Madina during the first fifteen days of haj operation. Other flights would reach directly Jeddah from Pakistan.

The haj operation will continue till August 25 and a total of 107,526 Pakistanis will leave for haj from different cities of the country. Pilgrims are being informed about the schedule through SMS and letters, he added.

Under the government haj scheme, pilgrims will be airlifted from Paksitan to the holy land by designated airlines, including the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Shaheen Airlines, Saudi Airlines and Air Blue. The government Hajj scheme would operate from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Sukkur gateways, he added.

Malik said that special information booths had been set up and pilgrims were being vaccinated. All haj-related items were being provided to pilgrims on discounted rates at the Haj Directorate.

This year 107,526 people will perform haj under the government scheme and 71,000 through private scheme. The return of pilgrims will start from September 6 and post haj operations will be completed by October 5.

The first flight from Islamabad left for Madina on Monday. The first flight from Karachi will leave on Tuesday, while first flights from Sialkot and Multan will depart on Wednesday. The flight schedule may be revised as per requirements.

PILGRIMS URGED TO RESPECT LAWS OF HOLY LAND

Speakers at a training session urged the pilgrims to respect Saudi laws and keep discipline. The training was held at Jamia Almuntazir in H-Block, Model Town, on Monday. Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, Maulana Mohammad Afzal and Allama Ghulam Hussein were among the speakers. They said that a positive attitude of pilgrims would be a source of national pride. All pilgrims are guests at the holy land and they must create unity and passion to tolerate each other. They advised the pilgrims to demonstrate discipline and patience during the haj and facilitate others.

There are strict penalties for those who take drugs so every one must avoid this, they said.

The speakers also presented practical demonstrations of various rituals of Hajj before the intending pilgrims and guided them on each aspect of their visit to the holy land.

They also guided them about Ihraam, endeavour between Safa Marwa, Medan-e-Arafat, Muzdalifah and sacrifice of animals, etc.

Pilgrims appreciated the arrangements for the training.