LAHORE - A judicial magistrate on Monday turned down five different applications of prosecution and defence side in a student stabbing case including one seeking removal of attempt-to-murder section in the FIR registered against the suspect.

During the hearing, the counsel of suspect Shah Hussain submitted a written request before the magistrate, pleading that the section of attempted murder should be deleted from the FIR registered against his client. The counsel also requested the court to summon the prosecution’s witness for cross-examination.

The prosecution, on other side, pleaded the court to put the suspect’s name on Exit Control List (ECL), fearing that he might flee abroad. It also requested the court not to make the pictures produced by the suspect as part of the case record.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Awan turned down all applications of the prosecution and the defence and adjourned the hearing. Shah Hussain, son of a lawyer who was also class-fellow of Khadija Siddiqui, is facing charges of attacking her with a sharp edge weapon 23 times when she was at Davis Road to pick her sister from the school.