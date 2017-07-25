Child maid recovered from

TV anchor’s house

LAHORE: A sessions court Monday ordered release of a child-girl held against her will at a renowned TV anchor’s house in Bahria Town. Sonia, 15, from Nankana district, had been detained at the house of Gharida Farooqi, an anchor at a private TV channel, and was not allowed to meet her parents who recently paid a visit to the place. Sonia’s father, Muhammad Anwar filed a habeas corpus petition for her recovery from Farooqi’s house. The court, on the petition, ordered Sundar Police to produce the girl before the court after her recovery. Soon after the police produced the child before the court, the judge ordered her release and handed over the girl to her parents. –Staff Reporter

Govt ‘not implementing NAP’

LAHORE: Condemning the terrorist attack at the Kot Lakhpat Fruit and Vegetable Market on Monday, the Civil Society Network criticised the government for not adopting the security measures laid down in the National Action Plan (NAP). In a statement issued here, network members said that institutions like NACTA were not performing their functions due to negligence of the government. Civil Society Network President Abdullah Malik said the intelligence-sharing system could not work effectively in a situation when the minister-in-charge of NAP, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, was at a war with the provincial authorities. Malik demanded that the Punjab government allow the Rangers to conduct operations against terrorists to eliminate their safe heavens as well as facilitators and financiers. “We also demand that NAP be implemented in letter and spirit to curb the menace of terrorism,” he said.–Staff Reporter

PHP arrests 57 criminals

LAHORE: The Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 57 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders and recovered 20 pistols, four riffles, 22 cartridges and 111 bullets from their possession. PHP teams handed over the arrested criminals and recovered items to local police for legal action. The officials recovered nine missing children namely Abdul Sattar, Irfan, Shaweez, Rukhsana Bibi, Ahmad, Ali Raza, Arman, Ghulam Mustafa and Ali Hassan and united them with their parents. The officials extended help to 3988 commuters. –APP