LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a notice to the principal of Aitchison College on a petition challenging college’s alleged discriminatory admissions policy.

Ibrahim, a six-year-old student, filed the petition through his counsel Advocate Fawwad Malik Awan after he was allegedly denied admission even after he passed the written test and interview. The petitioner’s counsel said that students up to seven years of age could get admission to K-2 standard after passing the written test and interview as per college’s policy. However, the counsel said, Ibrahim was not given admission despite the fact that he passed both test and interview. The college said the student was denied admission because he belonged to Sindh, the counsel said. This is an act of discrimination, he said. He prayed to the court to order the college principal to give the petitioner admission and set aside the admissions policy for being discriminatory.

VERDICT RESERVED

The Lahore High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on maintainability of a petition seeking directions for the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to stop channels from telecasting programmes on sub judice matters, including the Panama leaks case.

Farooq Amjad Bismal moved the petition through senior lawyer AK Dogar, submitting that sub judice matters cannot be discussed or criticised under the law. He said that TV programmes on such matters might influence court proceedings and were tantamount to contempt of court.

The petitioner stated that Pemra had barred TV channels from holding any programme on any matter pending in any court. However, TV channels were doing talk shows and programmes on the Panama Papers case since it was brought to the Supreme Court, he said. He requested the court to order government authorities to ensure implementation of the Pemra ban on TV channels telecasting programmes on sub judice matters.